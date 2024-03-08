CT trooper on trial for killing Mubarak Soulemane takes stand

The defense counsel for Brian North, who is on trial for killing 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane in 2020, called the state trooper to the stand on Friday, a significant development in a criminal case centered on whether he was justified in his actions.

The decision for North to testify comes a day after Connecticut Inspector General Robert Devlin, the prosecutor in the trial, rested his case. It now sets the stage for attorneys to question North in an open courtroom about his actions in the events leading up to Soulemane’s death.

The essential question in the proceeding is whether North was justified in shooting and killing Soulemane, a Black man with a history of mental illness who led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in January 2020.

The state has argued that Soulemane, who sat in a boxed-in immobile vehicle with locked doors and a broken front passenger window when North shot and killed him, was not a threat at the time of his death.

Frank Riccio, North’s defense attorney, is arguing that the state trooper fired his handgun to protect the lives of his fellow officers, adding that Soulemane brought a knife inside an AT&T store and later stole a Lyft driver’s vehicle prior to North killing him under a highway overpass in West Haven.

It is expected that North’s testimony will take up most of the day on Friday, if not all of it.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.

