© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LIVESTREAM: Watch the April 8 solar eclipse from Vermont in real time

Vermont Public
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:50 PM EDT

Vermont Public will broadcast the total eclipse live from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, with coverage on YouTube, TV and radio.

From 3-4 p.m. on April 8, tune into live coverage from But Why host and executive producer Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium. Watch as we observe the effect of the solar eclipse on the skies above Main Street in St. Johnsbury. As skies darken and the moon covers the sun, Jane Lindholm and Mark Breen will guide you through this celestial event and take your questions.

Listen live on the radio, watch live on YouTube or on our main TV channel, or join us in person in St. Johnsbury.

More eclipse resources

See all of Vermont Public's 2024 eclipse coverage.
Tags
New England News Collaborative

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content