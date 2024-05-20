© 2024 Connecticut Public

CT launches student loan repayment program for health care professionals

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
CT Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
CT Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani

Connecticut has launched a new program to address a shortage of health care professionals.

The program would repay up to $50,000 in student loan debt for healthcare workers who commit to working full-time for at least two years in underserved areas.

Part-time options are also available for $12,500 per year over two years, totaling $25,000.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the program would encourage nurses and doctors, especially primary care and behavioral health professionals, to stay in the state.

“You know, forgive up to $50,000 of your loan if you commit to staying here for a period of time," Lamont said. "This is one way of saying this is a place you want to be."

The Connecticut Student Loan Repayment Program is funded with about $13 million in America Rescue Plan Act money and other federal funds.

“One of the differences between this and other federal programs is that it can help pay off private debt that students may have. And that is a really important thing to highlight,” said Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani.

Her department will administer the program with the Connecticut Area Health Education Center.

They’ll start acceptingapplications on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
