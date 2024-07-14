Western Mass. residents, politicians take stock of impact of assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Western Massachusetts lawmakers and residents are weighing in on the impact of the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, a Democrat representing the 1st district, said she has been concerned about the possibility of violence this election cycle.

"To have a candidate for the office of President shot at is really just the worst possible thing that could have occurred," she said. "And I am hopeful that it will be a wake up call to people that we really need to disagree in ways that are respectful and peaceful."

State Representative Kelly Pease, a Republican, said the shooting is shocking. Pease, who represents the 4th Hampden district, said he isn't sure how it will affect the 2024 presidential election.

"It might give Trump a big boost in that it was an actual attempt where he got shot, but for the most part, I think when it comes down to it, most people are going to decide based on the issues," he said.

State Senator John Velis, a Democrat, who represents parts of Hampden and Hampshire counties, released a statement to the media Saturday night.

"I am disgusted and horrified by what happened at tonight's rally — violence has no place in American politics. Many thoughts and prayers to the former president, the secret service, rally attendees, and their families. Simply heartbreaking,” the statement said.

Republican Todd Smola, who represents the 1st Hampden district said although the motivation of the shooter wasn't clear, people shouldn't hate each other just because they have different points of view.

"Our best work comes within compromise," Smola said. "And also when you're able to thoughtfully express your ideas and also listen to people that have a different opinion than you have, and then hopefully try and reach compromise. I mean, that's what I do, and that's what my colleagues in the legislature do every single day."

Residents Weigh In

Residents across western Massachusetts are still taking stock of the attempted assassination.

Jason Gonzalez, a Democrat, who runs a barbershop in Springfield, said the shooting was inhumane.

"I thought it was actually messed up. And we need to be more for the people. I don't know...it's scary," Gonzalez said.

Alex Colon, 35 is a factory supervisor from Erving. On Sunday he was at a sidewalk sale in Northampton selling hand-painted art.

He said he is against any kind of violence.

"I'm not a big fan of Donald Trump, but I still don't believe in anything like that. It's too much. We don't always agree, but [we] can't be doing this. It's overboard," he said.

Colon said political rallies should be peaceful.

Minh Ly, 47, who works at Smith College, was also at the sidewalk sale. He was helping his 15-year-old daughter sell crafts to raise money for charities.

Ly said violence is never a solution.

"The tenor of politics these days [has] gotten so polarized that it's not surprising that something like this happened, and it's terrible. I'm glad that former President Trump survived," he said. "It's a really a sad statement on the status of the country and discourse."