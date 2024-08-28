In CT, calls for the state to do something about rising energy costs

More Connecticut residents and business owners are calling for the state to do something about rising energy costs from Eversource and United Illuminating. Among Connecticut's elected officials, there are increasing political fireworks over the issue.

Connecticut Republicans are demanding action over a recent dramatic increase in electric rates. Sen. Stephen Harding and Republican House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, among others, are calling for a legislative special session to address the recent rate hike.

Gov. Ned Lamont has said he was open to considering "practical solutions" and that more needs to be done to lower energy costs.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter told the Connecticut Mirror that state Democrats are concerned about the rising electric rates and will focus on the issue during the 2025 legislative session.

