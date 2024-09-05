© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing 4 people at Apalachee High School

By Steve Inskeep
Published September 5, 2024 at 7:19 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to CNN reporter Leigh Waldman, who is in Winder, Ga., where the school shooting took place on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Corrected: September 5, 2024 at 8:52 AM EDT
A previous version of this audio incorrectly stated that the FBI visited the alleged shooter's home in 2023. In fact, it was local law enforcement that visited the suspect.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate