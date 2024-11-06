© 2024 Connecticut Public

Connecticut uses brand-new voting machines

Connecticut Public Radio
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:03 PM EST

Voters in nine Connecticut towns used brand new voting tabulators on Tuesday as part of the state’s efforts to upgrade its aging election equipment.

Funds from a $25 million bond helped officials purchase nearly 2,700 paper-based tabulators from vendor Election Systems & Software (ES&S). The new machines are the state's first equipment upgrade in nearly 20 years, according to the secretary of the state’s office.

“I am confident. I don’t think we're gonna have a problem,” said Tom Pugliese, the Republican registrar in Rocky Hill, ahead of Election Day. “We went from having eight machines to having 14 machines and all 14 machines worked flawlessly in the test anyway.”

Rocky Hill is one of nine towns that received new tabulators.

In Southington, which also got the new tabulators, Republican Registrar August Palmer said ES&S officials would be on-site on Election Day for unforeseen mishaps or troubleshooting.

Officials hope to upgrade tabulators in the rest of the state by the summer of 2025.

—Maysoon Khan

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

