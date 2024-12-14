© 2024 Connecticut Public

Bernie Sanders look-alike competition held in Burlington

Vermont Public | By Catherine Hurley
Published December 14, 2024 at 2:02 PM EST
Five people with white hair and glasses pose for a photo in a park
Catherine Hurley
/
Vermont Public
Sen. Bernie Sanders look-alikes gathered in City Hall Park in Burlington on Saturday.

Eight men sporting white hair and glasses lined up in front of onlookers at City Hall Park in Burlington on Saturday to celebrate their resemblance to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“About half a dozen times people have said, ‘Are you Bernie?’ said Art Sherman of Burlington, one of the look-alikes. “A woman stopped her car and shouted out the window, ‘Senator, I love you!’”

The event was the latest in a string of viral celebrity look-alike contests popping up around the world. It started in October, when a look-alike contest for actor Timothée Chalamet drew hundreds of onlookers — and an appearance from Chalamet himself.

Spreading the word through flyers and on social media, fans have since set up their own local look-alike events.

Recent contests have celebrated the likes of singer Harry Styles in London, actor Paul Mescal in London, baseball pitcher Shohei Ohtani in Los Angeles and Strafford musician Noah Kahan at the University of Vermont.

More from NPR: Why celebrity lookalike contests are everywhere now

But Mike Trioli, who organized the Sanders lookalike contest, wanted to do something a little bit different.

John Bronstein of Putney took home the grand prize in the Bernie Sanders look-alike competition.
Catherine Hurley
/
Vermont Public
John Bronstein of Putney took home the grand prize in the Bernie Sanders look-alike competition.

“I figure that we should celebrate someone not so much a celebrity in the world at a time like this,” Trioli said. “Burlington, I feel like, needs a good thing, good people, good times. And Bernie’s a unifier in my opinion.”

This isn’t the first time Sanders’ look-alikes have captured the public’s attention. In 2017, the PBS series Finding Your Roots kicked off its fourth season with a big reveal: Sanders is a distant cousin to comedian Larry David, who impersonated the senator on Saturday Night Live.

Sanders did not attend his own lookalike contest on Saturday; instead, he spent the afternoon at a holiday gathering in Bennington.

Trioli encouraged participants to sport a look from any era of Sanders' life, and they delivered. One participant emulated Sanders’ outfit at President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration and held a sign that read “tax the billionaires.” Another shaved his beard for the event.

After introducing the participants to rounds of applause, Miss Vermont 2024 Meara Seery selected the first, second and third place winners. Seery previously worked as a digital producer for Sanders.

John Bronstein of Putney took home the contest’s grand prize: a sandwich bag filled with $17, Sanders’ proposed federal minimum wage.

“So many people come up to me and say, ‘Are you Bernie Sanders?’ Especially people who have poor eyesight,” Bronstein said.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Catherine Hurley
Catherine is the social media specialist at Vermont Public.
See stories by Catherine Hurley

