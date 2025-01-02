© 2025 Connecticut Public

Photos: Bourbon Street reopens in New Orleans after truck attack

By Halle Parker
Published January 2, 2025 at 7:11 PM EST
A woman walks down Bourbon Street while burning sage to cleanse the area following the attack.
Halle Parker
/
WWNO
Bourbon Street re-opened in New Orleans Thursday afternoon, more than 24 hours after Wednesday morning's attack by a Texas man driving a Ford pickup truck plowed into a crowd of New Year's revelers.

The FBI cleared the scene Thursday, just in time for kickoff of the Sugar Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Residents and tourists soon flocked back to the historic street in the heart of the city's French Quarter.

A brass band plays on the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets to a large crowd.
Halle Parker / WWNO
/
WWNO
A member of the band said they were there to spread joy and entertain after the tragedy.⁠
Halle Parker / WWNO
/
WWNO
People walk down the re-opened Bourbon Street after New Orleans Police barricades are moved out of the way.⁠
Halle Parker / WWNO
/
WWNO
Law enforcement officers watch as barricades are collected with a forklift from Bourbon Street after its reopening.
Halle Parker / WWNO
/
WWNO
Two people walk by a New Orleans Police barricade still in place on Bourbon Street. The street is currently open only to foot traffic. ⁠
Halle Parker / WWNO
/
WWNO
The sun sets over the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans, still blockaded by law enforcement. Local and national media crews set their cameras up in hopes of getting interviews with officials and passersby. ⁠
Halle Parker / WWNO
/
WWNO
Halle Parker

