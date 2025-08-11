New Haven preps for 4th annual Black Wall Street Festival

Alisha Crutchfield owns Bloom, a multi use retail space hosting a flower shop, cafe and event spaces in New Haven. Crutchfield, according to the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, started a new chapter in her life, having moved from New York to New Haven in 2016.

She grew her business with a variety of resources from the city’s Department of Economic Development to community support. She is now calling for city residents to support others for New Haven’s 4th annual Black Wall Street Festival.

“Make eye contact,” Crutchfield said. “Let these creatives, these dreamers, know that we see them out here dreaming out loud.”

The festival will be held on the New Haven Green on Saturday, Aug. 16. The event will showcase over 200 Black owned-businesses and organizations, offering products, goods and services, according to city officials. The event is designed to advance inclusive economic growth.

The Black Wall Street Festival coincides with other city celebrations of National Black Business Month, as residents promote the importance of Black-owned businesses to the city’s economy. Mayor Justin Elicker said the event, which started in 2022 has steadily grown over the last few years.

Elicker said the festival which started out with over 35 Black-owned businesses is now a popular event.

“We were just talking about the numbers, and we've already had over 250 people businesses, black owned businesses sign up,” Elicker said.

The event was founded by Aaron Rogers and Rashad Johnson, who also own The Breed Entertainment; an entertainment production company.

The city’s Black Wall Street Festival will also include live music and performances, from local, regional artists to a drill team, drum squad and jump rope team, according to the city.

But while people can and will shop at the event, the city will also host a seminar promoting entrepreneurship in the days before the festival.

Arden Santana, Director of Educational Programs, Community for Generations and Hafeeza Turé, Director of Technology and Operations, a nonprofit promoting self sufficiency for underrepresented communities, says the Economic Development Summit, scheduled for Aug. 14, will promote entrepreneurship but also connect it with larger efforts at civic engagement and advocacy in the city.

