Connecticut DCF launches review after remains of 12-year-old found in New Britain

Connecticut’s child welfare agency is reviewing its involvement with the family of a 12-year-old girl whose remains were found in New Britain last week.

Interim Department of Children and Families (DCF) Commissioner Susan Hamilton said in a statement Tuesday the agency is looking into its past contact with Jacqueline “Mimi” Torres Garcia and her caregivers.

“Consistent with our practice, this multidisciplinary review will include our knowledge about the family, supports provided, casework decisions, adherence to policy, as well as communication and collaboration with other system and community partners,” Hamilton said.

Questions about DCF’s contact with the family emerged after New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said Monday that the agency had previously been involved with the girl’s family. The extent of that engagement remains unclear.

Torres Garcia attended public schools in New Britain from kindergarten through fifth grade. Her mother withdrew Torres Garcia from the school system on Aug. 26, 2024, the first day of sixth grade, and provided a new address for the family in Farmington, according to a spokesperson for the Consolidated School District of New Britain. The girl's mother filed a notice the same day indicating Torres Garcia would receive instruction at home, according to the school system.

Authorities said Torres Garcia was never reported missing. New Britain police discovered her body Oct. 8, 2025 inside a storage bin after receiving a report of suspicious activity at an abandoned home in the city.

Investigators believe Torres Garcia likely died in fall 2024 while her family lived in Farmington. Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson said evidence indicates she suffered prolonged physical abuse and malnourishment, and that her body was kept in a basement before being moved when the family relocated in March 2025.

The girl's mother and her mother's boyfriend have been charged with her murder. An aunt was also charged with unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a minor and intentional cruelty to a person under 19 years old.

The case comes several months after an arrest in Waterbury raised questions about the adequacy of Connecticut's child protection systems. A woman there is charged with holding her 32-year-old stepson captive for more than two decades, keeping him in a small room that was locked from the outside from the time he was 11.

The case sparked an extensive review by DCF, as well as contentious public policy debates about the safeguards in place for children who are homeschooled in Connecticut.

The victim in Waterbury told investigators his family pulled him out of school in fourth grade after school officials raised concern about his wellbeing. DCF said it investigated six reports involving the alleged victim, but didn’t find sufficient evidence to substantiate allegations of neglect.

Few details have emerged regarding DCF's involvement with the family of Torres Garcia. A Farmington police spokesperson declined to provide additional information.

"The Farmington Police Department has begun to sift through the DCF documents, and it would be unfair to all involved to comment before we had a complete understanding of the amount of involvement and timeline as it relates to this family," he wrote.

In her statement, the acting DCF commissioner wrote that siblings of Torres Garcia are safe and have been placed together in state custody. DCF encourages anyone with information regarding the matter to contact law enforcement.

State Rep. Anne Dauphinais, R-Killingly, ranking member of the Committee on Education, said she's reserving judgment about the case until more information is available.

"If, at the end of August, she was pulled out for homeschooling, what happened before then? What was going on that people noted? Was she being followed by DCF before that? I have a lot of questions that I want answered," Dauphinais said.

In a letter sent Tuesday, five lawmakers who represent New Britain in the Connecticut House and Senate called on DCF to provide a full and transparent accounting of how it handled the case. They outlined several key questions, including whether DCF coordinated with law enforcement and the school district.

"We stand ready to work with your office, with local partners, and with the broader community to strengthen the safety net for children and families in New Britain and across the state," the letter reads. "Every child deserves to grow up safe, seen, and protected."