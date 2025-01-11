No illegal immigration activity reported by NH border patrols over past six months

A new report on the state’s Northern Border Alliance shows law enforcement reported no incidents related to illegal immigration at the New Hampshire-Canadian border in the past 6 months.

The Northern Border Alliance was created in 2023 to boost law enforcement presence at the border to address illegal crossings. The progress report from the New Hampshire Department of Safety accounts for patrol shifts by state, county and local police agencies along the Northern border from the beginning of July to the end of 2024.

It shows law enforcement reported roughly 3,200 incidents — including motor vehicle stops, criminal investigations and arrests. The report finds officers arrested 21 people in the patrolled area for a variety of reasons, including transporting alcohol by a minor, driving with a suspended license and registration, driving while intoxicated and illegal night hunting. There were four reports from Customs and Border Protection about suspicious activity at the border, but the report doesn’t add further details on those incidents or whether they led to apprehensions.

Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn wrote in the report that the patrols have been helpful for federal intelligence gathering and supporting federal agents.

“Because participants in the initiative have been able to back up local law enforcement on many calls, federal partners have enjoyed a decreased incidence of diversion from their primary missions,” Quinn wrote.

Although no federal activity related to illegal immigration or human smuggling is mentioned in the report, Michael Garrity, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, said the patrols at the border improve public safety and discourage illegal crossings.

“The heightened presence of NBA officers has helped reduce federal violations, acting as a strong deterrent against illegal activities along and near the border,” Garrity wrote in a statement to NHPR.

The state has dedicated $1.4 million to the program for overtime, training and equipment. Using the money, the state police have bought a truck, trailer, utility terrain vehicle, snowmobiles and snow gear for patrols.