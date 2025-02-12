Photos: See what happened at the Westminster Dog Show

A 5-year-old giant schnauzer named Monty won the Best In Show title at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.
He bested six other finalists to win the award.
The runner-up was, for the third time, a whippet known as Bourbon. Other finalists included a bichon frisé called Neal, a Skye terrier named Archer, and a shih tzu called Comet who has been a finalist before.
Also in the mix were a German shepherd named Mercedes, who came in second last year, and an English springer spaniel called Freddie.
Each dog at Westminster is judged according to how closely it matches the ideal for its breed. Winners get a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights, but no cash prize.
This year's competition marked the event's return to New York's Madison Square Garden for the first time in four years.
