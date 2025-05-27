© 2025 Connecticut Public

Pratt & Whitney union members approve new contract following weekslong strike

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published May 27, 2025 at 2:08 PM EDT
FILE: Howard Huestis (center), president of IAM Local 1746, leads machinists on strike across the Silver Lane entrance to Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford on May 5, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Thousands of union members voted Tuesday to approve a new collective bargaining agreement with Connecticut-based jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney, ending a weekslong strike. Members expected to return to work Wednesday.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) went on strike May 5 demanding improved job security and better wages, retirement benefits and health care coverage.

The group represents about 3,000 machinists in Connecticut. Union leadership hailed the four-year agreement, which came following a 74% approval vote.

“Our committee worked tirelessly to ensure our members’ priorities were heard, and this agreement is a direct result of that determination,” IAM Union District 26 Directing Business Representative Jeff Santini said in a statement. “We are proud of what was achieved at the table and even prouder of the solidarity shown by our membership throughout this process.”

The agreement addresses concerns surrounding wage growth, retirement security and job stability, the union said in a statement.

The agreement guarantees continued operations in East Hartford and Middletown through 2029. The deal also includes a 6% wage increase in 2025 with additional increases over the next three years. Workers will also see contribution boosts to pension and savings plans and more flexible workweek options for employees, according to IAM.

Elected officials across the state applauded the contract developments.

“Connecticut’s skilled machinists have a long history of making the most advanced and reliable engines in the world at Pratt & Whitney, right here in East Hartford and Middletown,” said U.S. Rep. John Larson, a Connecticut Democrat, in a statement.

“I am glad to see an agreement for better wages and benefits that honors their work, as well as a firm commitment from RTX to grow its workforce in Connecticut,” Larson said.

Pratt, a subsidiary of Arlington, Virginia-based RTX Corp., had called its earlier wage and retirement proposal competitive, and said its workforce is among the most highly compensated in the region and industry.

Union members began picketing at Pratt's manufacturing locations in East Hartford and Middletown after about 77% of nearly 2,100 union members voted to approve their first strike since 2001.

Pratt & Whitney makes engines for commercial and military jets, including the GTF line for Airbus commercial jets and the F135 for the military’s F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft fleet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

