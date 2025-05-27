Pratt & Whitney union members approve new contract following weekslong strike

Thousands of union members voted Tuesday to approve a new collective bargaining agreement with Connecticut-based jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney, ending a weekslong strike. Members expected to return to work Wednesday.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) went on strike May 5 demanding improved job security and better wages, retirement benefits and health care coverage.

The group represents about 3,000 machinists in Connecticut. Union leadership hailed the four-year agreement, which came following a 74% approval vote.

“Our committee worked tirelessly to ensure our members’ priorities were heard, and this agreement is a direct result of that determination,” IAM Union District 26 Directing Business Representative Jeff Santini said in a statement. “We are proud of what was achieved at the table and even prouder of the solidarity shown by our membership throughout this process.”

The agreement addresses concerns surrounding wage growth, retirement security and job stability, the union said in a statement.

The agreement guarantees continued operations in East Hartford and Middletown through 2029. The deal also includes a 6% wage increase in 2025 with additional increases over the next three years. Workers will also see contribution boosts to pension and savings plans and more flexible workweek options for employees, according to IAM.

Elected officials across the state applauded the contract developments.

“Connecticut’s skilled machinists have a long history of making the most advanced and reliable engines in the world at Pratt & Whitney, right here in East Hartford and Middletown,” said U.S. Rep. John Larson, a Connecticut Democrat, in a statement.

“I am glad to see an agreement for better wages and benefits that honors their work, as well as a firm commitment from RTX to grow its workforce in Connecticut,” Larson said.

Pratt, a subsidiary of Arlington, Virginia-based RTX Corp., had called its earlier wage and retirement proposal competitive, and said its workforce is among the most highly compensated in the region and industry.

Union members began picketing at Pratt's manufacturing locations in East Hartford and Middletown after about 77% of nearly 2,100 union members voted to approve their first strike since 2001.

Pratt & Whitney makes engines for commercial and military jets, including the GTF line for Airbus commercial jets and the F135 for the military’s F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft fleet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.