NOAA employees in R.I. and Mass. fired, rehired, then fired again

The Public's Radio | By Lynn Arditi,
Ben Berke
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT
In New England, job cuts have reached local NOAA, NWS, and EPA facilities.
Steve Junker / CAI Cape & Islands
In New England, job cuts have reached local NOAA, NWS, and EPA facilities. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this week fired its previously reinstated probationary workers, including many who worked at local facilities in Narragansett and Woods Hole.

NOAA employees in Rhode Island and Massachusetts told The Publics Radio that they received a mass email on Thursday informing them their jobs had been terminated – again. The NOAA firings were also reported by The Guardian and Reuters.

Until Thursday, the employees had been in a state of paid limbo. But the March 17 order that reinstated the fired NOAA employees to a form of paid leave “is no longer in effect,” according to an email shared with The Public’s Radio. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s general counsel in Washington, D.C. said in the email that “the Department is reverting your termination action to its original effective date.”

“Everyone I know who was in my situation has received the same message,” said Sarah Weisberg, a fisheries biologist formerly with NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Centers in Rhode Island. “Everyone who had been reinstated,’’ she said, “has now been un-reinstated.”

Janet Coit, a former NOAA administrator who was terminated in late January, said more than 800 probationary employees across the agency lost their jobs. Another 400 NOAA employees took voluntary resignation offers, she said. Between the two forms of cuts, Coit said NOAA has lost roughly 10 percent of what used to be a 12,000 employee workforce.

Nearly 24,000 probationary federal workers across 20 agencies were fired by President Trump’s administration in February in the name of government efficiency. The employees were then re-hired and placed on paid leave after a lower court ruled that the mass termination was unlawful.

The latest termination notices follow a ruling Wednesday by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia that vacated the lower court ruling. The decision cleared the way for the Trump administration to re-fire federal probationary workers, meaning employees in their first or second year on the job, or who have been recently promoted to new positions.

It’s unclear if other agencies besides NOAA have already moved to re-fire probationary workers. A probationary employee named Drew who relocated to Rhode Island to work at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Narragansett, said Friday that he had not received another termination notice, though he was anticipating one soon. (The Public’s Radio agreed to use only his first name, because he worries speaking publicly could hurt his chances to work in government again.)

The latest termination notices also raised doubts about whether the re-fired employees will receive any compensation for the weeks since mid-March when they were on paid administrative leave. The letter, signed by Acting General Counsel John K. Guenther, said that the Department “will waive any indebtedness created by the court’s order that you be paid beyond your termination date.”

This story was originally published by The Public's Radio. It was shared as part of the New England News Collaborative.
New England News Collaborative
Lynn Arditi
Arditi joins RIPR after more than three decades as a reporter, including 28 years at the ProJo, where she has covered a variety of beats, most recently health care. A native of New York City, she graduated from Oberlin College with a degree in government and has worked as a staff writer for The Center for Investigative Reporting in Washington, D.C. and as a reporter for the former Holyoke Transcript-Telegram in Massachusetts.
Ben Berke

