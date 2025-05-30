Springfield's Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club makes rowing accessible

Sujeil Albelo of Springfield started rowing as a teenager. She found rowing to be a peaceful distraction from everyday life. But being a mom, student and holding down two jobs, left little time for rowing, so she quit. Now, more than 20 years later, she’s back to doing the sport she loves.

Albelo is re-learning all the skills of rowing through the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club in Springfield, which offers affordable rowing classes to members of the community. As a student at Springfield Technical Community College, Sujeil saw the flyer for rowing club classes and decided to give it a try once more.

“Being on the river is like being in another world. You're there and you want to stay there. Seeing nature, seeing the little birds, it's entertaining. It's something very interesting,” Albelo said in Spanish.

Ben Quick, the executive director of the organization, said Albelo is part of a partnership with STCC to get people on the water.

"I'm super excited about our relationship with STCC because, collegiate rowing dates back over 150 years, with some of the first intercollegiate rowing events having happened in Springfield. We have these amazing maps and newspaper articles and stuff that document it," Quick said. "Now, sadly, of the five colleges that are in Springfield, none of them is currently on the water rowing. STCC is the first to come back to the water and it's an inaugural program for them."

The rowing program has been around since 2007 with interest varying depending on the time of year and the pandemic, which kept a lot of people from participating in group activities.

Currently the club is thriving, Quick said, with not only rowers from STCC and area high schools, but every day people looking for some exercise and community.

"Well, rowing is appealing to people of pretty much all ages, not to mention shapes and sizes. Rowing is not the kind of sport where you need to be a seven foot tall athlete or have had to do it for a long time as a kid in order to enjoy it as an adult," Quick said. " 99 percent of the people who come to our program don't know anything about rowing or dragon boating or kayaking, for that matter."

Quick said the nonprofit's goal is to get people physically active and on the water. While the sport is fun there are risks involved. He said the club is very aware of the dangers.

"Between the diversity of equipment and our coaches who are trained how to help people basically get in and out of boats safely, we can provide a positive experience to anyone as long as they trust us and have enough confidence in themselves," Quick said. "Because let's be honest, water is the X factor. Learning to row is not like learning how to play Frisbee because no one ever drowned playing Frisbee. But we have never had any serious issues on the waterfront. Safety is our top consideration when we make any decisions."

A deterrent for many people when it comes to a sport like rowing is finances. Quick said the club aims to make the experience affordable for anyone.

"As nonprofit organization in service of the community, our mission is to make it to lower the barriers to the ground if needed, so that everyone can participate in the programs we offer," Quick said. "We do charge for our services, but if people can't afford it, we offer financial assistance to people of every age. If you qualify to be in a program, you can qualify to demonstrate a need for financial aid."

Drew Coleman is the head coach for the club. An experienced rower, he wanted to coach at a place where rowing was not seen as an elitist sport for people with connections and money.

"When I first came across rowing in college it was really uppity, a lot of upper white class rowers," he said. "What's important about what we do is that the doors are open for anybody who wants to get on the water."

Coleman said the beauty of rowing is that it requires a team.

"There is no way that this boat moves without everybody doing the same exact thing together and we all have to show up for each other or else the boat doesn't go out," he said.

That comradery and team work is what appealed to Ses Lopez, who has been rowing with the club for several months. A U.S. Army veteran, she learned to kayak while in the military and found joy in the outdoors.

"Kayaking is therapy...I just like being out on the water. You're kind of away from traffic, from everything...you're out there with nature. It's just something that's relaxing," Lopez said.

Lopez encouraged anyone who is curious to just give it a try.

"Everyone here is super sweet. Everyone here loves the sport, you're going to get nothing but information and cooperation," Lopez said. "Just try. You'll never know what it's like until you try, but it isn't a sport that's something to be feared."

For Albelo, who gave up rowing to raise her kids and go to school, this time around she hopes to develop the skills to row competitively.

"I don't know, but I've always had the goal of going further. I'd like to be one of those people who can reach the top, you know, in sports. I'd love to," Albelo said.

On Saturday, the club will host a "Learn to Row" clinic on the water in Springfield.

Quick and Coleman encourage anyone who has even the smallest inclination to try rowing, to stop by the club.

"I don't care about your physical attributes. I prefer a strong mentality, a good attitude and a person who is excited for any opportunity that comes in front of them. I think that is way more important than muscles or or height," Coleman said.

The clinic will help participants ages 12+ to row in crew boats and paddle in Dragon Boats. No reservations are necessary, and the event will be held rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to wear activewear, sneakers that can get wet, and in the event of rain, a raincoat.

PVRC is located at North Riverfront Park, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, with no entrance fee. Andy’s Kayak Rentals will also be open on Sunday, June 1, which provides fre weekend rentals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kayaks can be reserved in advance, though not required, on the PVRC website.