Fresh Air Weekend: Podcaster Dan Taberski; 'Seinfeld' writer Larry Charles

Published June 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Harper Collins; Penguin Random House; Flatiron Books;

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'Hysterical,' a podcaster unpacks a mysterious contagious illness among teen girls: Dan Taberski won a "Podcast of the Year" award for his investigation of a 2011 outbreak of tics and spasms in one high school. He's also the creator of the "Missing Richard Simmons" podcast.

Looking for summertime suspense? Turn up the heat with these 4 mystery novels: Maureen Corrigan recommends four great reads: El Dorado Drive, by Megan Abbott; The House on Buzzards Bay, by Dwyer Murphy; King of Ashes, by S.A. Cosby; and Murder Takes a Vacation, by Laura Lippman.

How Larry Charles went from selling jokes on the street to writing for 'Seinfeld': In his new memoir, Comedy Samurai, Charles reflects on his career in comedy — from writing for Seinfeld to directing Sacha Baron Cohen's films Borat and Brüno — and a recent near-death experience.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

