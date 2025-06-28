© 2025 Connecticut Public

Saturday Sports: Wimbledon favorites, NBA champions

By Scott Simon
Published June 28, 2025 at 9:16 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon and sportswriter Howard Bryant preview the upcoming Wimbledon tennis championship and look at the recent spike in Achilles tendon injuries in the NBA.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
