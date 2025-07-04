© 2025 Connecticut Public

Amid escalating immigration crackdown, citizenship ceremony in Portland brings a flood of relief

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published July 4, 2025 at 7:17 AM EDT
Pulcherie Mpamissa, originally from the Republic of the Congo, was among 28 people to become U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Portland on Friday, June 27th, 2025.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
In a stately federal courtroom in Portland, a naturalization ceremony on Friday, June 27 had the boisterous energy of a sold out concert.

Instead of a rock star on a stage, though, it was Chief U.S. District Judge Lance Walker, presiding from the bench.

"This is a very active crowd, I love this crowd!" Walker remarked after one of several uproarious rounds of applause. "I don't want this ceremony to end."

For new citizens, including the 28 at this event, the naturalization ceremony is the finish line after what is often a years-long marathon of immigration paperwork. As they receive the full legal stamp of belonging, it's a festive occasion, even under normal circumstances.

Damien Mpayimana was among 28 people who became U.S. citizens during a ceremony on Friday, June 27th in Portland. Mpayimana, originally from Rwanda, said becoming a citizen amid an aggressive federal crackdown on immigration felt like crossing a river full of crocodiles.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
But Damien Mpayimana said these are not normal circumstances. He's originally from Rwanda and has been working toward citizenship for more than a decade.

"Many, many immigrants, right now, they're very scared," he said.

Scared, he said, of the aggressive federal immigration crackdown. Asked what if feels like to gain the security of citizenship against that backdrop, Mpayimana lets out a chuckle of relief.

"It's like crossing the crocodile river," he said, laughing.

Like crossing a river full of crocodiles. Now, Mpayimana, who drives commercial trucks for a living, said he feels like he's finally made it home.

Tenzin Wangdue, center, gave Tibetan khatas - ceremonial silk scarves - to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer Robert Paradis, second from left, and Chief U.S. District Judge Lance Walker, second from right.
Despite the swirling fear, Tenzin Wangdue, originally from Nepal, said for him, the U.S. has not lost all its luster as the land of opportunity.

"Well, everybody wants to come to the United States for their better future, right?" Wangdue said.

Now, as a citizen navigating the political currents of his new home, Wangdue said he'll put his faith in the founding document, regardless of which party is in power.

"We have to support our Constitution," he said. "No one's above constitution, whatever political party. Constitution comes first."

A woman records part of a naturalization ceremony in Portland on Friday, June 27th, 2025.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
In his remarks to the 28 new citizens and their friends and families, Judge Walker emphasized their role in enriching the nation's culture and heritage.

It was a message that stood in sharp contrast to recent legal rulings on immigration, including Supreme Court decisions allowing the Trump Administration to deport migrants to third countries, and opening the door to the President's efforts to eliminate birthright citizenship.

"You remind us all of the value of our own citizenship," Walker said. "The history of the United States, let us keep in mind, is a history of immigration."

Even as the federal government doubles down on efforts to increase deportations, cut off legal immigration pathways, and even revoke citizenship in some cases, Walker said the country is better off for the contributions that these new citizens bring.

"So please, share your art, share your music, share your language, and for me, at any rate, please share your recipes with your fellow Americans," he said, to a ripple of laughter.

The ceremony culminated in the oath of citizenship.

After the oath was administered, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause. Judge Walker said it might have been the most enthusiastic response he's ever heard.

Attendees at a citizenship ceremony on Friday, June 27th in Portland.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
