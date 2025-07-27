© 2025 Connecticut Public

Trump sets EU tariff at 15%, lower than his original threat, after meeting in Scotland

By Franco Ordoñez,
Fatima Al-Kassab
Published July 27, 2025 at 2:14 PM EDT
President Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 27, 2025 at his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, after the two leaders agreed to terms for a trade deal.
Brendan Smialowski
/
AFP
President Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 27, 2025 at his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, after the two leaders agreed to terms for a trade deal.

Updated July 28, 2025 at 2:12 PM EDT

TURNBERRY and ABERDEEN, Scotland — President Trump said he struck a trade deal with the European Union on Sunday after talks with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at his golf course on Scotland's western coast.

Under the agreement, most EU exports to the United States will face a 15% tariff, down from the 30% tariff that the president had most recently threatened. The EU has agreed to accept U.S. imports without tariffs, according to Trump.

"This was the big one. This is the biggest of them all," Trump told reporters.

Details of the agreement were still to be provided. Trump said that steel and aluminum would not be included in the deal, saying tariffs on those were a "worldwide thing that stays the way it is" — and said pharmaceuticals would not be included, either.

But von der Leyen later told reporters that the 15% rate would apply to pharmaceuticals and said the United States would create a quota for European steel and cut tariff rates. She also said there would be "zero-for-zero tariffs" on aircraft and parts, semiconductor equipment, some farm goods and other "strategic products."

The EU agreed to buy $750 billion worth of U.S. energy as part of the agreement and to invest $600 billion into the United States, Trump said.

The agreement comes after a crunch meeting between Trump and von der Leyen, squeezed in as the president visits Scotland to play golf at his resorts around the country. Trump had set a Friday deadline for 30% tariffs on imported EU goods to kick in.

The EU is one of the biggest trading partners for the United States. Former EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told NPR that it is one of the most important trading relationships in the world, amounting to about $4 billion in trade a day.

Trump blames Hamas for Gaza hunger

Trump was also asked by reporters whether Israel should be doing more to allow food into Gaza. He did not answer the question directly but said that the United States had given $60 million in aid in recent weeks and reiterated a complaint that the aid had not been recognized.

"Nobody gave but us. And nobody said, 'Gee, thank you very much.' And it would be nice to have at least a thank you," Trump said.

He added that "the U.S. is going to do more aid for Gaza, but we'd like to have other countries participate."

Trump said images of desperation from Gaza were "terrible" but blamed Hamas. "If we weren't there, I think people would have starved. Frankly, they would have starved. And it's not like they're eating well, but a lot of that food is getting stolen by Hamas," he said.

Trump also said he expected to discuss the situation in Gaza when he meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday.

Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Fatima Al-Kassab
