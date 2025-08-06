© 2025 Connecticut Public

5 soldiers are shot at Georgia's Fort Stewart. A suspect is in custody

By Juliana Kim
Published August 6, 2025 at 1:04 PM EDT
This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia on Nov. 18, 2021.
Staff Sgt. Daniel Guerrero/AP
/
U.S. Army via DVIDS
This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia on Nov. 18, 2021.

Updated August 6, 2025 at 2:06 PM EDT

A shooter opened fire at the Army's Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday. The Army said five soldiers were shot and the shooter was apprehended.

No fatalities were reported and a suspect is in custody, a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly told NPR.

In a post on Facebook, Fort Stewart, which is about 40 miles from the city of Savannah, said the soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment.

The Army said that law enforcement was dispatched to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area at 10:56 a.m. local time and that the "shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m." A temporary lockdown on the Army installation has been lifted.

Fort Stewart said, "There is no active threat to the community," adding that the shooting is under investigation. FBI Atlanta's Savannah office said it was aware of the incident and was coordinating with the Army's Criminal Investigation Division.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement on X saying he and his family were saddened by the violence.

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," he wrote.

Juliana Kim
