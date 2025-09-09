© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Science Under Siege' book details ideological attacks on science

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
The cover of "Science Under Siege" and co-authors Peter Hotez and Michael Mann. (Courtesy of PublicAffairs, Peter Hotez, Michael Mann)
/
The cover of "Science Under Siege" and co-authors Peter Hotez and Michael Mann. (Courtesy of PublicAffairs, Peter Hotez, Michael Mann)

The new book “Science Under Siege” details the politically and ideologically motivated attacks on science and what the public and scientific community can do to counter those attacks.

The book is co-authored by Michael Mann, a professor and the director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability, and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and a professor at Baylor College of Medicine. He’s also co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to them about the book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content