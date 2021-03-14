Extraordinary 2020

MARCH, 2021: It’s been a year since COVID 19 entered our state, forced us into lockdown and began to re-arrange nearly every aspect of our lives. As a community, we experienced previously unimaginable loss and uncertainty together. As things shut down, we kept our distances and covered our faces and washed and cleaned to keep each other safe. We worried, protested, prayed, voted and adapted as best we could. We celebrated little things, and discovered new depths of gratitude.

And we kept on working. As 2020 began, we quickly responded to the COVID-19 pandemic sending nearly all Connecticut Public employees home to work remotely. They stepped up in ways none of us thought possible. During this challenging year, we increased our local news coverage, launched new shows and exploded our content onto more platforms reaching more people in Connecticut than ever before. We also added talented new people, perspectives and voices to our staff.

Because of YOU and your financial support, your participation in events, calls, comments, likes, follows and shares – and all of your watching, listening and learning – we are already well on our way bringing you exciting new content and programming for 2021!

With heartfelt thanks and best wishes,

Mark G. Contreras

President and CEO, Connecticut Public