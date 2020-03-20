© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose Self-Isolates

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
Zoë Kravitz in Hulu's new adaptation of 'High Fidelity.'"

As with all things, The Nose has never been a Nose quite like this week's Nose. First off, for almost every Nose ever, we've put four (sometimes more) people in a radio studio for an hour. This Nose is four people talking to each other from very separate places, and none of them is a radio studio.

Meanwhile, we've said goodbye to movie theaters. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all tested positive. People have been using Tinder as a news service. I mean, it's hard to imagine that we'll ever go back to normal.

And so, we might as well watch some TV then, right? The Nose has tried out Hulu's new adaptation of High Fidelity with Zoë Kravitz in the lead role.

Some other stuff that's happened in the last couple weeks, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
  • Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe, TJ Coppola, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
