The Nose Self-Isolates

As with all things, The Nose has never been a Nose quite like this week's Nose. First off, for almost every Nose ever, we've put four (sometimes more) people in a radio studio for an hour. This Nose is four people talking to each other from very separate places, and none of them is a radio studio.

Meanwhile, we've said goodbye to movie theaters. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all tested positive. People have been using Tinder as a news service. I mean, it's hard to imagine that we'll ever go back to normal.

And so, we might as well watch some TV then, right? The Nose has tried out Hulu's new adaptation of High Fidelity with Zoë Kravitz in the lead role.

Some other stuff that's happened in the last couple weeks, give or take:

GUESTS:

Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue

- A music writer for the Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

- Teaches writing at Trinity College Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe, TJ Coppola, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.