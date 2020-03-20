The Nose Self-Isolates
As with all things, The Nose has never been a Nose quite like this week's Nose. First off, for almost every Nose ever, we've put four (sometimes more) people in a radio studio for an hour. This Nose is four people talking to each other from very separate places, and none of them is a radio studio.
Meanwhile, we've said goodbye to movie theaters. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all tested positive. People have been using Tinder as a news service. I mean, it's hard to imagine that we'll ever go back to normal.
And so, we might as well watch some TV then, right? The Nose has tried out Hulu's new adaptation of High Fidelity with Zoë Kravitz in the lead role.
Some other stuff that's happened in the last couple weeks, give or take:
- No, Daniel Radcliffe Doesn't Have Coronavirus
- Sketchy Coronavirus Survival Guides Are Booming on Amazon
- Pandemics: An Essential Reading List
- The Onion created lovable 'Diamond Joe' Biden. Then it destroyed him.
- Max von Sydow, Star of 'Seventh Seal' and 'Exorcist,' Dies at 90
- There Is Truly No Need to Put "I Voted" Stickers on Your Pets
- McDonald's debuts new Big Macs
- "Who Can't Get on Board With That?": How 'House Party' Brought the Black Teenage Experience to the Mainstream
- Billie Eilish and Her Signature Baggy Clothes Open World Tour With Message to Body Shamers
- Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Did The "Flip The Switch" TikTok Challenge And Eyes Emoji
- Louis C.K.'s sexual misconduct tanked his career. Now he's selling out theaters.
- In a Time of Crisis, a Panicked Nation Comes Together to Watch Nu-Metal Band Trapt Melt Down on Twitter
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - A music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
- Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe, TJ Coppola, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.