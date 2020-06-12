© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

Not Necessarily The Nose: 36 Years Of The Coen Brothers

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published June 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
Josh Brolin as Llewelyn Moss in the Coen brothers' 'No Country for Old Men.'

No Country for Old Men. Fargo. The Big Lebowski. Raising Arizona. Barton Fink. Miller's Crossing. Blood Simple. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Over the past 36 years, Joel and Ethan Coen have reliably been among the most recognizable voices in moviemaking.

This hour: a Noseish look at the work of the Coen brothers.

GUESTS:

  • Tom Breen - Film critic and the host of WNHH radio's Deep Focus
  • Skip Lievsay - Sound editor, mixer, and designer for film and television; he won the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Sound Mixing for Gravity, and he's done the sound on every Coen brothers picture
  • Adam Nayman - The author of The Coen Brothers: This Book Really Ties the Films Together

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Betsy Kaplan contributed to this show, which originally aired November 21, 2018.

