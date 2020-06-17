Our (9th Or) 10th (Almost) Annual Song Of The Summer Show

We've done this show every year since 2013. We almost certainly didn't do it 2012. But we did in 2011. And there's good circumstantial evidence that we did it in 2010 too, but no actual record of that possibly inaugural episode survives.

Point is: Our song of the summer show is a bit of a tradition. It's a tradition that... makes some people angry, we realize. It's a tradition that we're not sure has ever made anyone happy.

And that all has to do with how we define the term. We use the Amanda Dobbins definition:

Let's be clear about how this works: There is no such thing as a 'personal' song of summer. We do not anoint multiple songs of summer. There can only be one; the Song of Summer, by its very definition, is a consensus choice. It is the song that wrecks wedding dance floors. It is the song that you and your mother begrudgingly agree on (even though your mom has no idea what rhymes with 'hug me' and won't stop yelling it in public). It does not necessarily have to hit No. 1 on the charts, but it should probably be on the charts because it must be widely played. It must bring people together. It must be a shared enthusiasm.

And so, our job here is to try to predict a thing that you and your mom will agree on like three months from now.

Try not to get too annoyed with us.

GUESTS:

Abby Govindan - A standup comedian based in New York City

- A standup comedian based in New York City Sam Hadelman - Host of The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

- Host of at Radio Free Brooklyn Brendan Jay Sullivan - A writer, producer, and DJ best known for his work with Lady Gaga

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.