Arts & Culture

Journalist Maria Hinojosa On Her New Memoir, 'Once I Was You'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published September 21, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT
Maria Hinojosa, wearing a necklace that says "Chingona"
Kevin Abosch
/
Maria Hinojosa

Maria Hinojosa has been a groundbreaking journalist reporting on politics, immigration, and more for years.

From being the first Latina in NPR’s newsroom to starting her own media company, Hinojosa has pushed the mainstream to acknowledge the importance of Latinx representation.

This hour we talk with Hinojosa about her new book Once I Was You, A Memoir of Love and Hate In A Torn America.

The memoir weaves together her personal story with an in-depth analysis of the US immigration system.

GUEST:

  • Maria Hinojosa - journalist and founder of Futuro Media a nonprofit media organization, where she is the host of NPR’s Latino USA and co-anchor of “In the Thick” political podcast. She is also the author of the new memoir Once I Was You, A Memoir of Love and Hate In A Torn America.

Listeners can tune into Latino USA every Saturday at 6 p.m. on Connecticut Public.

Read an excerpt of Once I Was You, A Memoir of Love and Hate In A Torn America:

Copyright © 2020 by The Hinojosa Corporation from ONCE I WAS YOU by Maria Hinojosa, published by Atria Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

 

Tags

Arts & Culturetraumajournalismimmigration
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
Carmen Baskauf
