Journalist Maria Hinojosa On Her New Memoir, 'Once I Was You'

Maria Hinojosa has been a groundbreaking journalist reporting on politics, immigration, and more for years.

From being the first Latina in NPR’s newsroom to starting her own media company, Hinojosa has pushed the mainstream to acknowledge the importance of Latinx representation.

This hour we talk with Hinojosa about her new book Once I Was You, A Memoir of Love and Hate In A Torn America.

The memoir weaves together her personal story with an in-depth analysis of the US immigration system.

Maria Hinojosa - journalist and founder of Futuro Media a nonprofit media organization, where she is the host of NPR’s Latino USA and co-anchor of “In the Thick” political podcast. She is also the author of the new memoir Once I Was You, A Memoir of Love and Hate In A Torn America.

Listeners can tune into Latino USA every Saturday at 6 p.m. on Connecticut Public.

