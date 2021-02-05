© 2021 Connecticut Public

'Dear Mary, Dear Luther': Jill Snyder Explores Family History Through Love Letters

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published February 5, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST

Mary and Luther with their first born, Roy, on Easter Sunday 1941 in New Haven
Courtesy of Jill Snyder

Mary's high school graduation picture
Courtesy of Jill Snyder

Luther with as a teenager with friends, at a park near Wilkes Barre, PA
Courtesy of Jill Snyder

Snyder family -- From left to right: Mary, son Dale, Luther, son Roy, and daughter Jill Christmas
Courtesy of Jill Snyder

Jill Snyder’s parents carried on a long-distance courtship through letters.

After her mother’s death, Snyder found these letters, and compiled them into a book, called Dear Mary, Dear Luther: A Courtship in Letters.

This hour, Snyder joins us to talk about her family’s story. It’s a lens into the lives of African Americans in the Northeast before the start of World War II.

Snyder tells us why it’s especially important for Black families to document their own family history.

Jill Snyder will be giving a virtual talk at the New Haven Museum on February 10, 2021, at 6 p.m. Viewers can watch the talk live on the New Haven Museum’s Facebook page. The presentation is based on Snyder’s book, Dear Mary, Dear Luther: A Courtship in Letters, which is available for purchase by emailing info@newhavenmuseum.org or calling 203-562-4183, ext. 119.

GUESTS:

  • Jill Snyder - Author of Dear Mary, Dear Luther: A Courtship in Letters
  • Nora Galvin - Certified professional genealogist based in Northeast Connecticut

Read a short exerpt from "Dear Mary, Dear Luther" below:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
