'Dear Mary, Dear Luther': Jill Snyder Explores Family History Through Love Letters

Jill Snyder’s parents carried on a long-distance courtship through letters.

After her mother’s death, Snyder found these letters, and compiled them into a book, called Dear Mary, Dear Luther: A Courtship in Letters.

This hour, Snyder joins us to talk about her family’s story. It’s a lens into the lives of African Americans in the Northeast before the start of World War II.

Snyder tells us why it’s especially important for Black families to document their own family history.

Jill Snyder will be giving a virtual talk at the New Haven Museum on February 10, 2021, at 6 p.m. Viewers can watch the talk live on the New Haven Museum’s Facebook page. The presentation is based on Snyder’s book, Dear Mary, Dear Luther: A Courtship in Letters, which is available for purchase by emailing info@newhavenmuseum.org or calling 203-562-4183, ext. 119.

GUESTS:

Jill Snyder - Author of Dear Mary, Dear Luther: A Courtship in Letters

Author of Nora Galvin - Certified professional genealogist based in Northeast Connecticut

Read a short exerpt from "Dear Mary, Dear Luther" below:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

