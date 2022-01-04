NPR Presents: The Student & College Podcast Challenge
Be a part of the NPR Podcast Challenge.
We're inviting students in grades 5-12 and college students around the country to create a podcast, then compete for a chance to win our grand prize ($5,000 scholarship) and have your work appear on NPR. The other nine finalist individuals/teams will each receive a $500 scholarship!
How it Works: Students in grades 5-12
Put together a podcast with your class or extracurricular group. Then your teacher can submit it to us.
This contest is for teachers with students between 5th and 12th grade. Each podcast should be between 3 and 8 minutes long.
NPR's team of judges will review submissions and select a group of finalists. From there, one submission will be designated as the Grand Prize winner, and that individual or team will be featured on NPR's Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
Be sure to check out the official rules, submission guidelines and more below before sending in your work. Submissions are due March 21st, 2022.
How it Works: college students attending 2-year and 4-year colleges
Put together a podcast with your friends, your club, or by yourself and submit it to us.
This contest is for students pursuing an associate's or bachelor's degree. There is no age restriction! Each podcast should be between 3 and 8 minutes long.
NPR's team of judges will review submissions and select ten finalists. From there, one submission will be designated as the Grand Prize winner. That individual or team will be awarded a $5000 scholarship, and their submission will be featured on NPR's Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
The other nine finalist individuals/teams will each receive a $500 scholarship!
Be sure to check out the official rules, submission guidelines and more below before sending in your work. Submissions are due February 28th, 2022.