Connecticut Public’s Civility Initiative focuses on ways to build stronger communities by connecting residents to conversations that foster understanding. On April 27, Connecticut Public's Lucy Nalpathanchil talks with...

Mónica Guzmán and Wilk Wilkinson of Braver Angels about their work building bridges across political differences. They share strategies everyone can use.

Guzmán is a Senior Fellow at Braver Angels and author of I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times. Guzmán describes herself as "the proud liberal daughter of conservative parents.

Wilkinson, a conservative, is a member of Braver Angels' We The People's Project and host of the podcast, Derate the Hate.

Braver Angels is a national non-profit bridging differences among Americans through its workshops, debates, and volunteer alliances across the country.

The panel discussion at The Westport Library will be from 7 pm-8:15 pm and will include questions from the audience.

T﻿he event is a partnership between Connecticut Public, Braver Angels, The Westport Library and the Hearst CT Media Group.