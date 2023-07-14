© 2023 Connecticut Public

Aug. 10, Poetry and Conversation: The Witness Stones Old Lyme Poets
Community Advisory Board Meeting for Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public Events
Check out the Connecticut Public Community Calendar for events in your local community.
Previous Live Events

Leading with Civility & Respect: The Role of Women in Politics

Recorded on: June 1, 2023

Connecticut Public, League of Women Voters of Greenwich and Greenwich Library present a panel discussion with three accomplished women leaders. The panelists bring different political perspectives to the topic of how civil discourse has...
broken down and what we can do about it. Each addresses the unique role women leaders play in restoring civility to public life.

The panelists include Democratic Stamford Mayor, Caroline Simmons, Republican Leader of the CT House of Representatives (2014 - 2020), Themis Klarides, and Executive Director Emerita of the National Institute for Civil Discourse, Dr. Carolyn Lukensmeyer.

The event moderator is Lucy Nalpathanchil, VP for Community Engagement, Connecticut Public and an award-winning, veteran public radio reporter.

Bridging Our Differences: How To Have Curious Conversations

Recorded on: April 27, 2023

Connecticut Public’s Civility Initiative focuses on ways to build stronger communities by connecting residents to conversations that foster understanding. On April 27, Connecticut Public's Lucy Nalpathanchil talks with...
Mónica Guzmán and Wilk Wilkinson of Braver Angels about their work building bridges across political differences. They share strategies everyone can use.

Guzmán is a Senior Fellow at Braver Angels and author of I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times. Guzmán describes herself as "the proud liberal daughter of conservative parents.

Wilkinson, a conservative, is a member of Braver Angels' We The People's Project and host of the podcast, Derate the Hate.

Braver Angels is a national non-profit bridging differences among Americans through its workshops, debates, and volunteer alliances across the country.

The panel discussion at The Westport Library will be from 7 pm-8:15 pm and will include questions from the audience.

T﻿he event is a partnership between Connecticut Public, Braver Angels, The Westport Library and the Hearst CT Media Group.

Transforming Corrections: A Connecticut Public Panel Discussion

Recorded on: March 16, 2023

Walter Smith Randolph moderates a panel discussion about Norway's correctional system and how CT could transform corrections statewide.

The Essentials of Estate Planning

Recorded on: March 2, 2022

Connecticut Public’s Visionary Society recently held a free webinar, The Essentials of Estate Planning, on Wednesday March 2, 2022.

Attorneys Janie L. McDermott, Esq. and Michael J. Reardon, Esq. from the Connecticut-based firm of Carmody, Torrance, Sandak and Hennessey will educate us on the basics of estate planning, discussing some of the myths and realities of the process.

They will demystify topics like how and when to begin making your plans, choosing an executor, defining your legacy, and ensuring your wishes are met. If you have questions about this webinar or are interested in receiving more information about our Visionary Society, please contact Ipsita Ganguli, Director, Foundations and Special Projects at iganguli@ctpublic.org or (860) 275-7306.

Sheff vs. O'Neill a Community Conversation

Recorded on: November, 2021

Two decades after the landmark court decision on the Sheff versus O’Neill case, how do we achieve education equity in Connecticut?

More than half of Hartford’s students still attend low-performing schools. Our November CUTLINE episode, "Striving Toward Education Equity", explored the complex issues around housing, race and inequity, educational funding, and the achievement and opportunity gaps facing kids and families in Hartford and many other Connecticut communities.

How did we get to this point? How can we strive toward education equity in Connecticut? This Community Conversation featured clips from the episode, hosted an engaging community conversation with education experts, and answered your questions.