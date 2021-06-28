© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spread Kindness Across the Globe

November 13 is World Kindness Day. Celebrate with brand-new episodes of Let’s Go Luna! from November 15-19! Join Carmen, Andy, Leo, and Luna as they travel to five new global destinations while learning about the art, food, and culture that make these locations, and the people who live there, special.

Just as Luna and her friends spread kindness around the world, you can do the same during a walk around your neighborhood.

A photo of a group of children gathered around a globe and studying it. The photo is overlaid with text reading Learning Snacks: Spreading Kindness Across the Globe.

FOR KIDS: TRAVEL THE WORLD WITH GAMES AND ACTIVITIES FROM LUNA AND FRIENDS!
Luna’s friends are from all around the world. Explore their cultures by playing their online games: Chef Leo’s Crazy Kitchen, Andy’s Art Studio, and Carmen’s World Orchestra.

Send a “kindness postcard” from your travels in Luna’s Postcards Around the World or make a real postcard with this template!

FOR PARENTS: HELP KIDS DISCOVER THEIR FAMILY HERITAGE
Let’s Go Luna! sparks curiosity about diverse cultures. This guide can help your child increase their global awareness. Introduce your family’s heritage with this scavenger hunt and scrapbook.

Why not get into the holiday spirit a bit early? This list of holiday picture books celebrates the season with stories of holiday traditions from around the world. Bake Luna’s Traditional Holiday Fruitcake to enjoy while you read!

FOR EDUCATORS: ENCOURAGING KINDNESS IN THE CLASSROOM
Share moments of kindness in your classroom by embracing cultural diversity. Use these conversation guides to help students get to know each other better while strengthening their communication skills and practicing manners.

What is your classroom culture? These activities help expand discussions on classroom traditions and customs. PBS KIDS’ World Cultures Collections offers more resources about food, art, dance, and music from all around the world.


Related Content
  1. Learning Resources for Parents & Families
  2. Learning Resources for Educators