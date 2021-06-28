Spread Kindness Across the Globe

FOR KIDS: TRAVEL THE WORLD WITH GAMES AND ACTIVITIES FROM LUNA AND FRIENDS!

Luna’s friends are from all around the world. Explore their cultures by playing their online games: Chef Leo’s Crazy Kitchen, Andy’s Art Studio, and Carmen’s World Orchestra.

Send a “kindness postcard” from your travels in Luna’s Postcards Around the World or make a real postcard with this template!

FOR PARENTS: HELP KIDS DISCOVER THEIR FAMILY HERITAGE

Let’s Go Luna! sparks curiosity about diverse cultures. This guide can help your child increase their global awareness. Introduce your family’s heritage with this scavenger hunt and scrapbook.

Why not get into the holiday spirit a bit early? This list of holiday picture books celebrates the season with stories of holiday traditions from around the world. Bake Luna’s Traditional Holiday Fruitcake to enjoy while you read!

FOR EDUCATORS: ENCOURAGING KINDNESS IN THE CLASSROOM

Share moments of kindness in your classroom by embracing cultural diversity. Use these conversation guides to help students get to know each other better while strengthening their communication skills and practicing manners.

What is your classroom culture? These activities help expand discussions on classroom traditions and customs. PBS KIDS’ World Cultures Collections offers more resources about food, art, dance, and music from all around the world.

