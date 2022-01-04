Hey! It's an Arthur Marathon!

FOR KIDS: LEARN TO WORK AND PLAY!

Join Arthur and his friends to play games all around Elwood City on the PBS KIDS Games app.

Play Lunch-o-Matic to help Buster serve a healthy school lunch, plan fun parties with Muffy in Muffy's Party Planner, and play DW's favorite board game, Tower of Cows!

Celebrate 25 seasons of Arthur with Arthur's Top 20! This game is full of fun memories that you can relive with Arthur himself!

FOR PARENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART!

Arthur has valued the relationships among family and friends, and taught us about problem solving and ways to get along for years.

Arthur helps your child build character by learning to understand others’ perspectives and develop empathy, and a healthy sense of humor. Read all about the benefits of watching together in this article. PBS offers Arthur resources to help children and families manage back to school feelings, friendships, and physical health.

For a fun and meaningful activity, try Family History Fun! Children will practice communication skills as they interview family members to learn about their relatives and childhoods.

FOR EDUCATORS: BELIEVE IN YOURSELF

Students have grown up watching Arthur and hearing the message of encouragement in its famous theme song (performed by Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers) — Believe in Yourself! Through its 25 years on PBS KIDS, Arthur has tackled many aspects of social/emotional education. There are many lesson plans and activities aimed at students grades K-5. Find resources below for:



Arthur also offers academic lessons for subjects like Language and Literacy, Art, and Math.

