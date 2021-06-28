LITTLE: Going back to school can bring up a lot of emotions for little kids. Check out this resource bundle to help kids figure out making friends, saying what they need, and feeling sure their grown-up will come back at the end of the day.

MIDDLE: How do young folks feel about going back to school? A lot!

BIGGER: Feeling a little bit like "school, schmool"? Dive into KQED’s Art School and learn something cool!

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – Since the Great Recession, schools across America have struggled with underfunded budgets, which has caused school officials to get creative with saving money. A growing number of school districts have reduced the school week from five to four days. Studies say the shorter school week doesn't save much money, but some superintendents say they save money on utilities, transportation, and substitute teachers, and the teacher morale boost is worth it. Should school weeks be four days instead of five?