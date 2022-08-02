Back-to-School Routines and Games!

FOR KIDS: BACK TO SCHOOL GAMES

Go back to the classroom with some of your favorite PBS Kids characters! PBS Kids Back to School Games are available online or on the PBS Kids Games app!

What job would you like to help with at school? Play Daniel Tiger’s Classroom Helpers.

Help Arthur have a great first day of school in Arthur’s Back to School game!

Or create some fun art projects with Donkey Hodie’s Art Pals!

FOR PARENTS: CREATE A BACK-TO-SCHOOL CHECKLIST!

Transitioning back to school takes time. It is important to prepare children for their first day back in the classroom so they can enjoy their experience with low levels of stress.

Use this Back to School Checklist and Learn at Home Checklist to practice skills like getting ready in the morning, packing a backpack, and knowing teachers’ names. Practicing the week before the big day can help relieve anxiety for you and your children.

For more information on creating routines, crafts and activities, visit: pbs.org/parents/routines.

FOR EDUCATORS: SETTING UP YOUR CLASSROOM

It’s time to start thinking about your classroom setup! Whether you are a new educator or looking to change your classroom layout, PBS Learning Media has resources for you! The Getting Ready for School Collection offers classroom posters, planner checklists, and back to school packets for students in PreK-K and Grades 1-2. These resources can help ensure you have a welcoming classroom environment for students to return to in a few weeks!