Celebrating Sandwiches

LITTLE: What do you have for lunch? Is your lunch different when you go to school? Watch Daniel Tiger’s neighbor Janae and her mom make a tuna salad sandwich for her school lunch.

MIDDLE: Sometimes the best sandwich is the simplest one – a grilled cheese. But what makes it so good? Head to America’s Test Kitchen and join the Young Chef’s Club as they explore the science of melty cheese.

BIGGER: Hamburgers are a quintessential American sandwich, served at backyard barbecues and fast food joints alike. But who made the first hamburger in the United States? For four generations, Louis’ Lunch has served up burgers and become a community staple in New Haven, but running a restaurant isn't always easy. Watch how Jeff Lassen carries on his family’s tradition (and definitely don’t ask for ketchup).

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – Sandwiches are a staple of school lunches everywhere. With lunchrooms opening back up this fall, students might have strong feelings about the menu. Should the federal government require healthy school lunches?

