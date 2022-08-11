© 2022 Connecticut Public

Daniel Tiger’s 10th Anniversary Celebration!

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is turning 10! Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood stars 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends and family as they learn to navigate and school life. The 10th anniversary celebration kicks off on September 3rd with a “Top Ten Tiger Tails” marathon voted on by fans like you! The marathon continues all week with the new season of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood premiering on September 5th!
Daniel Tiger 10th Anniversary
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: YOUR FAVORITE DANIEL TIGER MOMENTS!

Can’t wait to watch ALL NEW EPISODES of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood? Make this Daniel Tiger finger puppet to watch along with you!

While you wait, revisit your favorite Daniel Tiger Moments:

…Or watch Daniel Tiger LIVE on the PBS Kid’s YouTube here!

FOR PARENTS: DANIEL TIGER PRETEND PLAY

Pretend play is a wonderful way to introduce children to the world around them. Pretend play allows children to work through a situation they may experience in the future, preparing them to handle it all on their own.

Try this activity to help your child feel more comfortable going to the doctor. Daniel Tiger offers tips for parents practicing pretend play at home.

FOR EDUCATORS: DANIEL TIGER IN THE CLASSROOM

Go back to school with Daniel Tiger! Daniel Tiger loves teaching others about healthy behaviors and managing their feelings. PBS Learning Media offers a collection of videos and activities to help your students manage their health and develop healthy behaviors. Daniel Tiger collections are also available for managing feelings, play and imagination, and social interactions!

For the full collection, visit: https://cptv.pbslearningmedia.org/collection/daniel-tigers-neighborhood/

