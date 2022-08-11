Daniel Tiger’s 10th Anniversary Celebration!

FOR KIDS: YOUR FAVORITE DANIEL TIGER MOMENTS!

Can’t wait to watch ALL NEW EPISODES of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood? Make this Daniel Tiger finger puppet to watch along with you!

While you wait, revisit your favorite Daniel Tiger Moments:



…Or watch Daniel Tiger LIVE on the PBS Kid’s YouTube here!

FOR PARENTS: DANIEL TIGER PRETEND PLAY

Pretend play is a wonderful way to introduce children to the world around them. Pretend play allows children to work through a situation they may experience in the future, preparing them to handle it all on their own.

Try this activity to help your child feel more comfortable going to the doctor. Daniel Tiger offers tips for parents practicing pretend play at home.

FOR EDUCATORS: DANIEL TIGER IN THE CLASSROOM

Go back to school with Daniel Tiger! Daniel Tiger loves teaching others about healthy behaviors and managing their feelings. PBS Learning Media offers a collection of videos and activities to help your students manage their health and develop healthy behaviors. Daniel Tiger collections are also available for managing feelings, play and imagination, and social interactions!

For the full collection, visit: https://cptv.pbslearningmedia.org/collection/daniel-tigers-neighborhood/