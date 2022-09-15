Gobble Up These Thanksgiving Tips!
FOR KIDS: THANKSGIVING CRAFTS & GAMES
Share what you are thankful for this year by creating a thankful turkey, a thankful tree, or a gratitude jar!
Or play along with Arthur in an Elwood City Thanksgiving!
FOR PARENTS: TEACHING CHILDREN TO BE THANKFUL
Thanksgiving is a great time to introduce children to giving and showing gratitude for the people and things in their lives. Children can write thankful notes to share with friends and family or make a Thanksgiving time capsule. Practicing gratitude has been shown to lead to greater overall happiness and well-being in both children and adults!
FOR EDUCATORS: THANKSGIVING EDUCATION
Thanksgiving is about more than turkey! Thanksgiving is a time for sharing our history and creating new traditions. Try something new this year with your class like sharing one of these Thanksgiving tales or learning how astronauts prepare Thanksgiving food in space!