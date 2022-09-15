Gobble Up These Thanksgiving Tips!

FOR KIDS: THANKSGIVING CRAFTS & GAMES

Share what you are thankful for this year by creating a thankful turkey , a thankful tree , or a gratitude jar !

Or play along with Arthur in an Elwood City Thanksgiving !

FOR PARENTS: TEACHING CHILDREN TO BE THANKFUL

Thanksgiving is a great time to introduce children to giving and showing gratitude for the people and things in their lives. Children can write thankful notes to share with friends and family or make a Thanksgiving time capsule . Practicing gratitude has been shown to lead to greater overall happiness and well-being in both children and adults!

FOR EDUCATORS: THANKSGIVING EDUCATION