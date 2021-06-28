Going Back to School With Style!

LITTLE: The first day of school can be tough to prepare for no matter what age you are, but sing along with Daniel Tiger to learn your morning routine and get ready for the day! And for the grown-ups, here are some tips from PBS Parents to help get the littlest neighbors ready for preschool.

MIDDLE: What if your clothes were made of an eco-friendly, natural material? What if that material was the slime of an ancient sea creature? Anna Rothschild from Gross Science talks about how some scientists say that the hagfish’s silk-like defense mechanism might be a sustainable Spandex... just not quite yet. Would you wear clothing made of slime?

BIGGER: What makes a fashion trend go from lowbrow to high class? How does the person wearing the style change one's perception of it? And whose taste gets to be respected? On this episode of Say It Loud, Azie and Evelyn take a look at fashion through an African American lens.

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – As students return to the classroom, many will be issued devices to help them complete schoolwork and stay connected to their learning. Should school districts provide all students laptops or devices?