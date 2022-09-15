Goodbye, Germs! Hello, Holidays!

FOR KIDS

Children know when they feel sick, but do they know how they get sick? Learning about germs helps kids understand how to stay healthy. Watch the “Journey of a Germ” featuring Sid the Science Kid to understand how germs make us sick. Sing along with Daniel Tiger to “Germs Germs Go Away” to practice washing those germs away.

FOR PARENTS: INTERNATIONAL VOLUNTEER DAY

Even parents get sick sometimes! Sometimes we do all we can to stay healthy and sickness still finds a way. Talking to your children about vaccines and handwashing can help prepare children for cold and flu season. Try this ABC Scrub with Me activity to make it fun.

FOR EDUCATORS: KINDNESS CURRICULUM

Cold and flu season is the perfect time to teach the science of sickness! Share these lessons with your students to keep your classroom clean:

