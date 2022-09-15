© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Goodbye, Germs! Hello, Holidays!

With the first day of winter approaching, we are in the midst of cold and flu season. It’s important to teach children ways to care for themselves and to stay healthy. This way, you can enjoy the holidays without the sniffles!
Learning Snacks
Getty Images
/
E+
Learning Snacks

FOR KIDS

Children know when they feel sick, but do they know how they get sick? Learning about germs helps kids understand how to stay healthy. Watch the “Journey of a Germ” featuring Sid the Science Kid to understand how germs make us sick. Sing along with Daniel Tiger to “Germs Germs Go Away” to practice washing those germs away.

FOR PARENTS: INTERNATIONAL VOLUNTEER DAY

Even parents get sick sometimes! Sometimes we do all we can to stay healthy and sickness still finds a way. Talking to your children about vaccines and handwashing can help prepare children for cold and flu season. Try this ABC Scrub with Me activity to make it fun.

FOR EDUCATORS: KINDNESS CURRICULUM

Cold and flu season is the perfect time to teach the science of sickness! Share these lessons with your students to keep your classroom clean: