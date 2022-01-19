Keeping Each Other Safe from Sickness

FOR KIDS: LEARN HEALTHY HABITS WITH FUN VIDEOS AND SONGS!

Make sure you are washing your hands regularly, and effectively. This video from Sesame Street shows some helpful hints on when to wash! Grover will also show you how to cough and sneeze into your elbow here. Sing Daniel Tiger’s "Germs Germs Go Away" song to help you remember!

FOR PARENTS: RESOURCES SUPPORTING FAMILIES' PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH

Stuck inside again? Kiddos sick or maybe in quarantine? PBS KIDS can help cure the indoor boredom! Try these 8 indoor activities to release some energy, make the most out of video chats with these tips, or make a healthy snack together and take Arthur’s nutrition quiz to test your knowledge.

With coronavirus still at large, schools are still experiencing a lot of change and uncertainty. Focus on your child’s mental health by supporting them through a different kind of school year and coaching them through big emotions. Your mental health is important too! Try these tips to manage your emotions and remember, you are enough!

FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS TO ADDRESS STUDENTS' COVID QUESTIONS

Students curious about COVID? For relevant, engaging science lessons about how viruses and other microbes make us sick, try these resources for students:

Grades PreK-2

Meet the Helpers: "What Is Coronavirus?"

Meet the Helpers: "Social Distancing"

Meet the Helpers: "How an Epidemiologist Helps"

Grades 3-5

Science Trek's "Viruses" video series

Grades 6-12

Gross Science: "How Far Do Sneezes and Vomit Travel?"

Above the Noise's "Coping with Uncertainty During Coronavirus" video series

STEAM: Ideas That Shape Our World: "How Do Microbes Spread?"