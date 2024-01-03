Play Along with PBS Kids!

FOR KIDS: PLAY ALONG GAMES

PBS Kids Play Along Games offer a video and game experience at the same time! Check out the newest play along game, Babysitting Squee, featuring Jelly, Ben and Pogo! Or play Wild Kratts Baby Animal Rescue and watch Alayah play for tips and tricks.

FOR PARENTS: GAMES FOR CHILD DEVELOPMENT

Playing games as a family, whether digital or physical, is a great way to spend quality time together. These PBS Kids games can be played with multiple people for an extra dose of fun. The PBS Kids Games app also offers games on the go!

After all that screen time, children need to get up and move! Pretend play, also known as dramatic play, helps children be creative, practice conflict resolution, and learn about empathy.

FOR EDUCATORS: VIDEO GAME SCIENCE

Many children love to play video games. But have they ever thought about how they are made? PBS Learning Media offers educational games for younger children and lessons on video games and careers in video games for older students.

