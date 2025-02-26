Reading Across America: Fostering a Love of Reading
FOR KIDS: READ ALONGS AND READING GAMES!
PBS Kids loves to inspire young readers to reach their full potential. Super Why is the perfect show to get you started. After watching, check out these Read Along videos to share a story with a famous friend. Finally, test your knowledge with reading games featuring your favorite characters!
FOR PARENTS: FOSTERING A LOVE OF READING
One of the best ways to foster a love of reading in your child is by making it a fun and regular part of your daily routine. Whether you read aloud stories before bed or share independent reading time together, children are likely to model behaviors they see often. Allow children to choose books that interest them (from these book lists!) and track their reading to see how many books you can read next week!
FOR EDUCATORS: READING IS FOR ALL AGES!
Teaching early literacy skills engagingly and excitingly helps young learners develop a lifelong love of reading. PBS Learning Media’s Let’s Learn Collection offers lessons in foundational reading skills for younger learners to begin their journey. Students of all ages will enjoy the Reading Rainbow Stories collection as they watch stories come to life. The Great American Read collection offers videos and lessons centered around America's 100 best-loved novels for students ages elementary to high school.
