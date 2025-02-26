Reading Across America: Fostering a Love of Reading

FOR KIDS: READ ALONGS AND READING GAMES!

PBS Kids loves to inspire young readers to reach their full potential. Super Why is the perfect show to get you started. After watching, check out these Read Along videos to share a story with a famous friend. Finally, test your knowledge with reading games featuring your favorite characters!

FOR PARENTS: FOSTERING A LOVE OF READING

One of the best ways to foster a love of reading in your child is by making it a fun and regular part of your daily routine . Whether you read aloud stories before bed or share independent reading time together, children are likely to model behaviors they see often. Allow children to choose books that interest them ( from these book lists! ) and track their reading to see how many books you can read next week!