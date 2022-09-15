© 2022 Connecticut Public

SkeleFUN for the Whole Family!

This year, celebrate Halloween with PBS Kids! Give your family “pumpkin to talk about” this year with PBS Kid’s collection of games, costumes, crafts, and more!
-

FOR KIDS: SPOOKY SHOWS AND GHOULISH GAMES

Trick or treat yourself to episodes of your favorite PBS Kids characters in this Halloween video compilation featuring Wild Kratts, Daniel Tiger, Pinkalicious, and more! Try these Halloween games to celebrate the season. Don’t forget to enjoy PBS KIDS Family Night every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., and repeat on Saturday and Sunday evenings for more Halloween episodes!

FOR PARENTS: BOO-YAH! HALLOWEEN TIPS AND TRICKS

Halloween can be over-stimulating for some children, especially if it’s their first time celebrating. Before heading out for a night of Halloween fun, review these 6 steps for prepping your child for trick-or-treating. Looking to stay in? Try these 7 at-home activities.

FOR EDUCATORS: HALLOWEEN HISTORY

Halloween began as historical traditions about spirits. As many holidays do, Halloween has evolved over the years. Another holiday that shares common roots is Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Originating in Mexico, this three day holiday honors loved ones who have passed away and celebrates family history. Younger students will enjoy this clip from Let’s Go Luna or reading a story explaining the holiday.