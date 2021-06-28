Snacks for the Dog Days

LITTLE: Of all the dogs, the three-headed beast Cerberus from Greek mythology is probably the most terrifying, but just about any dog can be tamed with a treat!

MIDDLE: Dog petter is not a career yet (but we’re doing our best!). Dog handler is a career – and a science!

BIGGER: The Call of the Wild by Jack London is a story about a dog, but Chelsea Clinton argues it’s also a love story.

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – The summer of 2020 was defined by global protests against police brutality and systemic racism following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Tony McDade, and many other Black people. Although most of these protests were largely peaceful, there were also instances of looting, property destruction, and violence in cities throughout the country. While violence is never the solution to our problems, some argue that breaking rules and disturbing the peace are the only ways to get the attention of those in power. As we wrestle with these ideas and study how protests have looked throughout history, we ask, “Is there a ‘right’ way to protest?”