Social-Emotional Tips from Daniel Tiger!

FOR KIDS: DANIEL TIGER CRAFTS!

Back to school can make us feel nervous and excited at the same time! Turning our feelings into words can be difficult. Try drawing your feelings or making matching “thinking of you” bracelets to wear with your family when you are apart.

FOR PARENTS: MANAGING BACK TO SCHOOL EMOTIONS

Daniel Tiger and his family are experts in feelings! They even help parents feel comfortable expressing feelings! Back to school is a stressful time for families as routines change and new emotions come into play. Make managing feelings fun with these songs and this feelings game!

FOR EDUCATORS: SOCIAL EMOTIONAL HEALTH AND ACADEMIC SUCCESS

Social emotional health and academic success are deeply connected! In order for children to be successful in school, teachers need to focus on mental and emotional health. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood offers back to school activities and videos to teach these invaluable skills to preschool aged students. This school year, share these activities and videos featuring Daniel Tiger with your students!:

