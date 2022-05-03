Thank you Parents! PBS Games on the Go!

FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS GAMES ON THE GO!

Traveling this summer? Just need a second to relax but still want to make sure the kids are learning? PBS Kids is here to help! The PBS Kids Games app offers 50+ educational games featuring your favorite PBS Kids Characters! Play online, or download to your device! Try these featured games:



FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATE PARENTS' DAY

On July 24th, we celebrate Parents’ Day! On this day, we celebrate all types of parents and thank them for all they have done to raise us! Thank your parents by making them a thank you card or learning the Daniel Tiger Thank You Song! Giving thanks to someone is one way to show how much you love them!

FOR EDUCATORS: SHOWING GRATITUDE

Social-emotional learning is a huge piece of child development. Showing gratitude, saying thank you, and showing empathy are important skills for children to develop as early as preschool. Help students practice gratitude using this gratitude bingo game for preschool and early elementary students. Or color these printable thank you notes!