© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
For Curious Families Learning Snacks

Thank you Parents! PBS Games on the Go!

Parents, thank you for all you do for us! This week, we are celebrating you! Summer can be a lot for families as school is out and the children are home. It’s okay to take a break and PBS Kids is here to help!

Family of three making hearts with their hands
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS GAMES ON THE GO!

Traveling this summer? Just need a second to relax but still want to make sure the kids are learning? PBS Kids is here to help! The PBS Kids Games app offers 50+ educational games featuring your favorite PBS Kids Characters! Play online, or download to your device! Try these featured games:

FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATE PARENTS' DAY

On July 24th, we celebrate Parents’ Day! On this day, we celebrate all types of parents and thank them for all they have done to raise us! Thank your parents by making them a thank you card or learning the Daniel Tiger Thank You Song! Giving thanks to someone is one way to show how much you love them!

FOR EDUCATORS: SHOWING GRATITUDE

Social-emotional learning is a huge piece of child development. Showing gratitude, saying thank you, and showing empathy are important skills for children to develop as early as preschool. Help students practice gratitude using this gratitude bingo game for preschool and early elementary students. Or color these printable thank you notes!

Related Content
  1. Learning Resources for Parents & Families
  2. Learning Resources for Educators