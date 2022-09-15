The Holidays are Here!
FOR KIDS: HOLIDAY CRAFTS AND VIDEOS
Celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa with your favorite PBS Kids characters. Are you looking for some last-minute holiday crafts? Try making your own ornaments and wrapping paper! Cozy up with some hot cocoa and enjoy this holiday PBS Kids video playlist.
FOR PARENTS: HOLIDAY TIPS AND TRICKS
This time of year is full of joy! But it can also be stressful. Involve the kids as you prepare to celebrate the season and create new traditions. Try a new holiday recipe or a new experience with the family. By making the whole season a family exercise, you can enjoy each other’s company all month long.
FOR EDUCATORS: WINTER HOLIDAYS IN THE CLASSROOM
The week before holiday break can feel hectic, with students and teachers counting down the days! Enjoy some peaceful classroom moments with these Christmas and Kwanzaa read-alouds. Watch these videos to learn the history behind our winter holidays before the celebrations begin.