The Holidays are Here!

It’s officially the holidays! Homes are decorated, cookies are in the oven and carols are playing. Enjoy the holiday season with your family using these tips and tricks from PBS Kids!
FOR KIDS: HOLIDAY CRAFTS AND VIDEOS

Celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa with your favorite PBS Kids characters. Are you looking for some last-minute holiday crafts? Try making your own ornaments and wrapping paper! Cozy up with some hot cocoa and enjoy this holiday PBS Kids video playlist.

FOR PARENTS: HOLIDAY TIPS AND TRICKS

This time of year is full of joy! But it can also be stressful. Involve the kids as you prepare to celebrate the season and create new traditions. Try a new holiday recipe or a new experience with the family. By making the whole season a family exercise, you can enjoy each other’s company all month long.

FOR EDUCATORS: WINTER HOLIDAYS IN THE CLASSROOM

The week before holiday break can feel hectic, with students and teachers counting down the days! Enjoy some peaceful classroom moments with these Christmas and Kwanzaa read-alouds. Watch these videos to learn the history behind our winter holidays before the celebrations begin.