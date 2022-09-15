The Holidays are Here!

FOR KIDS: HOLIDAY CRAFTS AND VIDEOS

Celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa with your favorite PBS Kids characters. Are you looking for some last-minute holiday crafts? Try making your own ornaments and wrapping paper ! Cozy up with some hot cocoa and enjoy this holiday PBS Kids video playlist .

FOR PARENTS: HOLIDAY TIPS AND TRICKS

This time of year is full of joy! But it can also be stressful. Involve the kids as you prepare to celebrate the season and create new traditions . Try a new holiday recipe or a new experience with the family. By making the whole season a family exercise, you can enjoy each other’s company all month long.

FOR EDUCATORS: WINTER HOLIDAYS IN THE CLASSROOM