Watch Those Birdies!

FOR KIDS: AMAZING CHICKADEE POWERS

Not all birds fly south for the winter. Many birds like blue jays, woodpeckers and chickadees stay here in the North and tough it out for the winter. Those little round puffballs are tougher than you think! The Kratt brothers explain how they survive the cold with their Chickadee powers, and how other animal friends adapt to survive and thrive in the coldest climates.

FOR PARENTS: BUILD A BIRD FEEDER WITH YOUR KIDS

Download some easy instructions from Nature Cat who shows you how to make bird feeders from pinecones or other recycled materials you probably already have in your house, or make a plastic bottle bird feeder and wait for your feathered friends to arrive for lunch.

FOR EDUCATORS: THE BIG MELTDOWN

February and March in New England is a time when we experience freezing ice and snow, then melting, then freezing again. Learn about the science behind this season, and begin to look for the signs of spring, and the big meltdown that will tell us that winter is finally over.

First, Sid the Science Kid learns how ice works. Then the kids from Hero Elementary investigate why snow melts in some places, but not others. Worksheets and classroom activities are included.

MORE STORIES OF HISTORIC HEROES

As we round out Black History Month, here are some exciting and inspirational stories from Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum to introduce young children to the heroic deeds and accomplishments of Americans like Harriet Tubman, Zora Neale Hurston, Jesse Owens, Ella Fitzgerald, Maya Angelou, Frederick Douglass, Thurgood Marshall, and Rosa Parks.