New online tool connects women with abortion care providers in New England

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 12, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT

A first-of-its-kind online tool to find abortion care in New England is being rolled out on Tuesday by Massachusetts-based Reproductive Equity Now.

Executive Director Rebecca Hart Holder says the organization wanted to create a centralized place where people can search by zip code to find unbiased information about abortion care. She says there's urgency because the U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating a case that could roll back abortion protections enshrined under Roe v. Wade.

"We've never had a situation where 26 states are kind of poised to radically change the landscape of abortion access all at once after the Supreme Court decision," she says.

One of those states is New Hampshire. Hart Holder says the tool also flags crisis pregnancy centers, which are often funded by anti-abortion groups and intend to dissuade people from abortions.

"They're really rampant," she says. "Maine has 20 clinics and it has eight crisis pregnancy centers."

Hart Holder says women are already traveling to New England for abortion care due to restrictions elsewhere in the US.

The new tool can be found at abortioncarenewengland.org.

