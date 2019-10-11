Hartford Marathon Brings Road Closures, Celebrations To Capital City

Runners from across the state will hit the streets tomorrow morning for the 26th annual Eversource Hartford Marathon. Organizers say to expect several road closures as early as 7 a.m.

Runners participating in the full marathon will start in Hartford, run through East Hartford and South Windsor, then finish back in the capital city. The half marathon course goes starts in Hartford then goes through West Hartford. Liz Cowles is the marketing director for the Hartford Marathon Foundation. She says the day is about more than just a race.

"It’s so gratifying for us to really be able to witness and be apart of people’s accomplishments, watching them cross the finish line," Cowles said. "They’ve worked very hard to get there."

For Marisa Boasa, running tomorrow’s half marathon will be her longest race since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year.

"I could barely even walk without falling and I was training for a race," Boasa said. "I don’t accept that I need to be immobile."

Credit Courtesy: Marisa Boasa Marisa Boasa (center) embraces friends after finishing her first race, UCONN Health's 5K, in June after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year.

Boasa uses ankle-foot orthotics and trekking poles to help with her stability and manage fatigue. Boasa says she’s using this race to train for her first marathon in Philadelphia in November.

"I’m excited. I’m nervous. It’s been six years since I’ve been on that start line," Boasa said. "It’s so many mixed emotions. Some people would trade places with me in a minute to be on that start line."

The races will be followed by a celebration in Bushnell Park.



